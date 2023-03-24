Muskego fans dress as gangsters

Muskego High School basketball fans are seen wearing “gangster” or “thug” attire during the March 3 game against Beloit Memorial High School. Parents of Beloit players say the fans not only dressed in an offensive manner, but made noises and comments with racial undertones.

 Photo provided

MUSKEGO - The Muskego-Norway School District has completed its investigation into allegations of racist actions and other behavior at the March 3 basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and Muskego High School.

The school district will be initiating some changes regarding dress themes of student fans at games, inspecting locker room areas and anti-harassment rules, according to a letter signed by Muskego Norway Superintendent Kelly Thompson.