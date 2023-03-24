MUSKEGO - The Muskego-Norway School District has completed its investigation into allegations of racist actions and other behavior at the March 3 basketball game between Beloit Memorial High School and Muskego High School.
The school district will be initiating some changes regarding dress themes of student fans at games, inspecting locker room areas and anti-harassment rules, according to a letter signed by Muskego Norway Superintendent Kelly Thompson.
During the WIAA Division I Regional Semifinals game at Muskego, student fans from Muskego dressed in tank tops (sometimes called beaters), pajama pants and ski masks, which Beloit parents and players were an attempt to portray "gangster" or "thug" attire. Beloit players said they found racial slurs and swastikas drawn in the dust on top of lockers in the guest team's locker room.
Most of the players on the Beloit team are Black while the players on the Muskego team and the fans participating in the activity were White.
The student fans from Muskego also used recorder flutes and shouted taunts at Beloit players during the game, which is against WIAA rules.
"Based on the district's investigation, it is clear that what Beloit Memorial players and fans experienced on March 3, 2023 was an environment that they felt was unsafe, hostile and racist," the letter from Thompson stated.
School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II thanked the Muskego-Norway School District for listening to Beloit concerns about behavior at the game.
“All school districts must be committed to providing safe learning environments in our schools and at athletic/activities events," and emailed statement from Garrison said. "We thank the Muskego-Norway School District for their investigation and subsequent report. We look forward to continuing our conversations and collaborative work with the Muskego-Norway Schools.”
The investigation confirmed there were racial slurs and swastikas drawn in the dust on top of the lockers in the visiting team locker room. Investigators also found similar images in other locker rooms in the school. Investigators have not identified who is responsible for these images and they could not confirm the images were directed at the Beloit players since similar images were found in other locker rooms that Beloit players did not have access to. However, the school district denounced the images strongly.
"Nevertheless, the Beloit Memorial boys basketball team was greeted in the locker room with racist images, which, regardless of whether such images were intentionally directed at the Beloit players, was inexcusable and cannot be tolerated by the Muskego-Norway School District," the letter from Thompson stated.
The investigation concluded these racist words and images violated the Muskego-Norway School District's student anti-harassment policy. To avoid future incidents such as this, locker rooms will be inspected to ensure they are cleaned and free of any offensive images prior to games and events.
Regarding the student fans dressed in tank tops, pajama pants and ski masks/shiesties, the investigation confirmed the theme according to the Muskego High School Student Theme Page on Instagram was "Beaters and PJs." Some students wore ski masks/shiesties independently to replicate the 2022 theme of "Beaters and Shiesties." The predominant number of Muskego students interviewed agreed that in retrospect they understood the negative perception Beloit players and fans had.
Student themes at games are not approved by school administration currently. But, moving forward, theme nights must be in compliance with the student handbook and district policies. Also themes will be shared with visiting teams.
Regarding use of recorders/flutes, yelling taunts and flashing cell phone lights at players, the investigation found that some fans were using recorders as noisemakers to distract players, but these items were taken away from fans. Also some fans were shouting profanities at players, and three students were ejected from the gym for this behavior. The investigation did not confirm that cell phone flashlights were used to distract players during the game. Video did confirm some Muskego fans used cellphone lights after the game was over to flash at Beloit players as they walked to the visitor locker room.
Officials at the game, who all were Black, told investigators they did not hear racial slurs or monkey noises during the game. Some witnesses said students "barked" when Beloit players were shooting free throws and this sound may have been mistaken for monkey noises. However, the investigation concluded that Muskego student fans clearly demonstrated unsportsmanlike behavior.
The district activities office will create a code of conduct to be shared with student fans and athletes. Also students will be required to stand or sit on bleachers or other designated areas with appropriate distance from competitors.
"We are deeply sorry for all behaviors that occurred that evening that did not maintain a welcoming and positive environment. We are thankful that the concerns were brought forward and appreciate the patience and cooperation throughout the investigation process from all those involved," a release from the Muskego-Norway School District stated.