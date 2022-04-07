BELOIT—Before the recent Sunday concert at First Congregational Church began, some of the attendees shared their reasons for being there.
“I love classical music,” said Carole Kies of Janesville.
“Music is important to me. I’d rather listen to music than watch TV,” she said.
Wes Brill, among several members of The River of Life United Methodist Church who entered said he is a fairly regular attendee of the concerts.
“These are amazingly talented people that perform,” he said.
And when the church pews were mostly filled, the musicians entered.
As they began to play, spirit-lifting music performed by David Newman & Zephyr overflowed into the sanctuary.
And the sounds of piano, bassoon, oboe, flute, horn and clarinet melded, as the musicians performed Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet in D Minor, Op. 44. A transcription of Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade in D Minor, Opus 44.
The occasion was the April Musica Maxima concert.
Organized by Max Yount, the classical concerts are offered to the public and have been ongoing for roughly a decade.
Yount, 84, is the director of music at the church and is an organist, harpsichordist, composer and professor emeritus from Beloit College.
“I’ve always played concerts of some sort or organized them,” Yount said earlier in the week.
“Then I started doing them here. We have a lot of community support,” he said.
Admission to the concerts is free, but contributions are welcome.
“People have been very generous in supporting us,” he said.
Yount said part of the reason for the longevity of the many performances is due to the First Congregational Church building being well known in the community for recitals.
He said that has been a tradition in many communities.
“Churches were community centers for great music, for socializing, education, mission work and banquets,” Yount said.
Yount chooses the musicians who perform who are both local and international artists.
“I know a lot of them already. Some have played here before—some are recommended by a trusted source to keep quality control. We want to be known for quality. I think that has added to the attendance,” Yount said.
He works closely with the church pastor, the Rev. Joy A. Baumgartner.
Of having the concerts at the church, Baumgartner said: “I think this church has always been known for excellence. We have tried to ensure great scripture and great music. This is almost an extension of that.”
On the importance of music in people’s lives, she said: “Music is an intrinsic part of life and part of education. It’s also about a place where people can get in touch with their hearts through music.”
Baumgartner said all are invited to the performances and no one is expected to pay. And, “Parents are encouraged to bring their children,” she said.
She praised Yount for his work and dedication.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever worked with anyone so humble and talented in their respect for the church,” Baumgartner said. “Other musicians respect him so much.”
One upcoming Musica Maxima performance is that of Isabella Wu, a pianist and organist from Madison.
“We like to promote young talent and we have known Isabella Wu since her high school days. She is extremely talented,” Yount said.
Wu will be presenting an organ and piano recital, featuring some of the best known organ works by Bach and Reger. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and has been studying organ at the Bach Festival under Juilliard Professsor Paul Jacob. Wu’s recital is set for May 1 at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church.
Other upcoming Musica Maxima performances include: a concert by Beloit Memorial High School Concert Choir and Varsity Women’s Choir on May 13 at 7 p.m. and the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble and countertenor Patrick Terry on July 31 at 3 p.m.
Yount also serves as the harpsichordist of the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble and will be performing with the group.