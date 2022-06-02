BELOIT—It is time for music to fill the air along the Rock River as the annual outdoor music series, Music at Harry’s Place, kicks off on June 17.
Friends of Riverfront welcomes area residents and visitors to Beloit to spread out a blanket or bring a lawn chair to settle in for some fine performances by talented musicians. And, the price is right, since all concerts are free of charge.
Celestino Ruffini, chief executive officer of Visit Beloit, said Music at Harry’s Place has been a fun event for local residents and visitors to the community.
“Not only is it a great way to activate the riverfront, but locals have it on their calendar every year,” Ruffini said. “It’s an easy sell for visitors.”
All performances will begin at 7 p.m. at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Park. There will be vendors selling food and refreshments at the park.
The music series begins with Harlan Jefferson on June 17. Jefferson is a talented saxophone player who is a returning favorite at Music at Harry’s Place. Jefferson and his band perform jazz, R&B, blues and rock. He began playing music at the age of 10 and he performed through his high school days and he advanced to live performances throughout the country.
The Cash Box Kings will be performing on June 24. This Chicago-based band specializes in “old-school” blues. The band has recorded albums released by Blind Pig Records, which features several blues artists such as Luther Allison and Elvin Bishop. The Cash Box Kings present a high-energy performance which features traditional Memphis and Chicago style blues as well as original compositions.
That Gurl will be the featured musical act on July 1. The six-piece band will perform music of the 1970s, including disco, soft rock and progressive rock. The band hopes to bring the audience back in time with some happy songs and memories.
The Jimmys will take the stage at the Harry Moore Pavilion on July 8. This seven-piece contemporary blues band is Madison Area Music Association 2021 Artist of the Year and 2021 Madison Magazine’s Best Local Band. This high-energy band will get audiences’ toes tapping and wanting more.
Copper Box will be playing to please crowds on July 15. This band, founded in Oshkosh by Danny and Michelle Jerabek, provides a unique brand of zydeco music, featuring accordion, washboard, guitar and more.
Grand Groove Hotel will play on July 22. This nine-piece band features a four-piece horn section which provides a rich musical texture to its performance. The band will dazzle audiences with its selection of jazz, soul and blues influenced music.
The Gary McAdams Band will perform on July 29. This band will bring people to the dance floor with Western Swing, country and more. They can get feet moving with their rendition of “Route 66” or “Tennessee Whiskey.”
The Cartunes will be at Riverside Park on Aug.12. The Cartunes specialize in classic rock tunes from the 1950s through the 1980s.
The Dave Potter Band will perform on Aug. 19. Potter has performed with many greats including Bob Margolin, Billy Flynn, Barrelhouse Chuck, and Lurrie Bell.
Rainbow Bridge will be the featured musicians on Aug. 26. This band has been playing together since 1976. It performs classic rock, top 40 hits as well as country favorites.
Before the live music starts, some may want to brush up on their dance skills. They can do that at Dancing at Harry’s Place. Free dance lessons will be offered at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion starting on June 13. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. Each session will focus on a particular dance style including the waltz, cha cha, line dancing, polka, swing and square dancing. A different dance. Dance lessons will be offered June 13 and 27; July 11 adn 25; and Aug. 8 and 22.
Friends of Riverfront also will present the Movie on the Big Lawn on Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. This year will feature the classic animated movie “Cars.” Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin at dusk. A “Rain date is set for Sept. 11. For more information visit the website at www.friendsofriverfront.com