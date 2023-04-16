BELOIT — Riverside Park will host the Music at Harry’s Place free outdoor concert series and Visit Beloit is planning its second Lager than Life beer tasting event, to make this summer full of activities for the Beloit area.

Friends of Riverfront announced upcoming activities during its Rise and Shine on the Riverfront event at the Rotary Center in Riverside Park on Saturday. Friends of Riverfront is a group dedicated to beautifying and animating the riverfront in Beloit through activities for area residents.