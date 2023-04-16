BELOIT — Riverside Park will host the Music at Harry’s Place free outdoor concert series and Visit Beloit is planning its second Lager than Life beer tasting event, to make this summer full of activities for the Beloit area.
Friends of Riverfront announced upcoming activities during its Rise and Shine on the Riverfront event at the Rotary Center in Riverside Park on Saturday. Friends of Riverfront is a group dedicated to beautifying and animating the riverfront in Beloit through activities for area residents.
“We had a great 2022 season. We had great weather and we hope to have a great 2023 season,” said Jennifer Kodl, executive director of Friends of Riverfront.
The Friends of Riverfront, along with sponsors, put together a variety of events including the free outdoor concert series — Music at Harry’s Place. The concert series will kick off June 16 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park with the cool jazz of saxophone virtuoso Harlan Jefferson. Food will be offered by area vendors.
The music series will host a new musical act in Riverside Park each Friday through Aug. 25 with the exception of Aug. 4 when the music will move to downtown Beloit for the annual Street Dance.
But, before the music begins, residents might want to work on their dance moves. To help with this, Friends of Riverfront will host Dancing at Harry’s Place starting June 12. Free dance lessons will be offered at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park on Monday evenings starting June 12. Six evenings have been scheduled with a different dance to be taught ranging from swing to cha cha.
On Sept. 8, the big inflatable movie screen will go up in Riverside Park for the Movie on the Big Lawn. This year the free movie will be the Pixar animated classic “Finding Nemo.” The movie will begin at dusk and there will be food and activities for the kids.
Also announced at the Rise and Shine event were activities planned by the Beloit Public Library, Visit Beloit and the Downtown Beloit Association.
The library is planning a presentation about historic Wisconsin bars and breweries which will be held April 20 at CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St. Author Jim Draeger will give the presentation which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The library will also host its continuing FABL Film Series which takes place on the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next movie scheduled is “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” set for May 3.
Visit Beloit is planning to host its Lager Than Life beer festival on July 15 at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit. Thirty breweries have committed to offer their brews at this year’s festival.
Visit Beloit also is planning to host its Wind Down Wednesday events on the grounds of its offices at 656 Pleasant St. Yard games, music and food truck vendors will be part of the fun.
The Downtown Beloit Association is planning to kick off the summer fun with the outdoor Farmer’s Market on May 6. The market will set up on State Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit with 118 vendors on the streets and another 18 vendors in the Gantry parking lot area. The Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday through October.
The Fridays in the Park lunch-time outdoor event will begin May 26 with music provided by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band and food provided by 5BAR. Each Friday, music and affordable lunch will be offered at First National Bank Plaza at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.
The DBA Street Dance is scheduled for Aug. 4 on State Street in downtown Beloit. Food, music and friends will be on hand.
On Sept. 23, the DBA will host its Oktoberfest street dance event. Music, food and Hammerschlagen will be part of the event.