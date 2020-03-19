BELOIT—Put on a costume, join the virtual festivities and take a good selfie with #BMOW.
Everyone’s invited to the Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) first-ever virtual Mushing for Meals event. The event is being offered in a virtual form this year due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Although the huskies won’t be kicking off the race, people can still run, walk or even take their pooch along.
“It can be run or walked from any location you choose, you get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself. It is a way to practice social distancing and be mindful of the event mission. This time next year we will be back, bigger and better.” said Race Director Jeff Johnson.
While Johnson said it’s disappointing not to be able to run the race this year as more than 250 runners and 50 volunteers typically gather for the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, he said the sponsors have not asked for reimbursement for the previously scheduled March 28 event at Horace White Park. With such support, Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) may still meet its budget.
“Our mushing will continue,” said Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
Wiegand said people can run on a treadmill or in the park or wear costumes as is common in the live event. As long as they keep “mushing” in mind it counts. People also can time their runs using the honor system.
“We are promoting physical activity,” Wiegand added.
Wiegand said the event has three platinum sponsors this year, ABC Supply Company, Kerry and Regal, which raised $15,000 alone and another $10,000 from other sponsors for a total of $25,000 in sponsorships in place.
Thanks to such generous support, Wiegand said BMOW will continue to deliver meals to homebound clients.
“Our seniors are counting on us and our volunteers are more vital to our program than ever,” Wiegand.
With more people working from home or having more free time due to cancellations or closures, Wiegand encourages them to assist Beloit Meals on Wheels as a volunteer or substitute.
“Some of our volunteers are older and might have underlying health issues and can’t deliver. We would ask if you have more time, give us a call,” Wiegand said.
For more information people can call BMOW at 608-362-3683.
