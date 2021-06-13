BELOIT—After a long pandemic year, those at Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) are happy to announce the 10th Annual Mushing for Meals 10K Run and 5K Walk is back June 26, held during BMOW’s 50th anniversary year.
The race will begin at 9 a.m.
Last year the event that is typically held in March was virtual along with most of BMOW’s other fundraisers.
“It was a huge disappointment. We were devastated. Luckily, all of our sponsors went ahead and sponsored the race,” said Race Director, former board member and volunteer Jeff Johnson.
BMOW’s virtual event became one of the first in the area. Fortunately, it raised almost $25,000 thanks to supportive sponsors.
This year the event will bring in around $30,000 thanks to some new sponsors. Premier sponsors include ABC Supply Co., Kerry and Regal. Proceeds will pay for meals for low income clients.
The cost to enter the race is $10 for youth and $15 for adults. People can register online at www.runsignup.com.
Johnson said the signup fees cover the cost of the event, while the sponsors provide the funds for the organization.
The 10K Run and 5K Walk are certified courses with chip timing. People will gather at Horace White Park, 24 College St. Racers can enjoy a post-race refreshment from Culver’s.
First, second and third place prizes will be given in age groups for male and female participants. There will be a $100 prize to overall winners in male and female categories in both the 5K and 10K race.
With the safety restrictions due to COVID-19, there will be no mushing team of people in costumes who run together. The dogsled team doesn’t run in the summer, so some aspects of the race will be on sabbatical for the year.
“We will have mushing on our minds,” Wiegand added.
As of Wedneday, the race was at half capacity. It has a limit of 250 participants.
BMOW is going strong after the pandemic year. It served an average of 125 clients a day, seven days a week. There was a total of 209 seniors served and 35,822 meals served.
The country’s senior population is growing exponentially. One in five Americans is 60 years and older with 12,000 more turning 60 each day. This poplation is set to reach 93 million in the next decade, with 118 million expected by 2060, increasing the number of seniors today by more than half, according to the BMOW newsletter.
“It’s a very much needed service,” Johnson said of BMOW.
Wiegand said a total of 500 volunteers came through BMOW’s doors last year. They not only delivered meals, but would often take extra time with seniors to ensure they were safe.
“The community was very generous during COVID-19,” Wiegand said. “We were so fortunate not to have disruption to service.”
Wiegand said some senior volunteers stepped aside for safety reasons, while other younger people who were working from home stepped up and offered to lend a hand.