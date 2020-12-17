ROCKFORD—First degree murder charges have been dismissed against a Rockford man who was accused of killing a man in 2018.
Charges were dropped against Shawnqiz D. Lee, 29, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lee was accused of shooting and killing Julian Young, 23, at a residence on South Henrietta Avenue in Rockford on Feb. 23, 2018.
According to the news release a swab of the victim’s fingernails found no DNA match to Lee. Also, employment records show Lee was at work at the time of the murder. Interviews with co-workers and the president of the company where he worked also indicated he was at work when the murder occurred, according to the news release.