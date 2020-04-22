BELOIT—Beloit police urge residents to lock their vehicles after a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries were reported in the last week.
Five vehicle break-ins were reported between April 15 and April 19, along with two vehicles being stolen on April 16, police department records show.
Three vehicle break-ins were reported between April 15 and April 16.
Between 5 p.m. on April 15 and 9:49 a.m. on April 16, a vehicle in the 2300 block of Deer Path Way was burglarized. Another vehicle was broken into in the 1800 block of Madison Road between 5:30 p.m. on April 15 and 6:30 p.m. on April 16. The third vehicle break-in was reported between 3:30 p.m. on April 15 and 2:48 p.m. on April 16 in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway.
Other thefts from vehicles were reported between 8 p.m. on April 16 and 6:30 a.m. on April 17 in the 200 block of Carpenter Street and between 9:30 p.m. on April 19 and 3:30 p.m. on April 20 from the 1800 block of Sun Valley Drive.
Between 1 a.m. and 6:43 a.m. on April 16, a tan four-door Saturn was stolen from the 1800 block of Arbor Drive. Another theft of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Road.
Both vehicles have been recovered, police said.
