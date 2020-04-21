TOWN OF BELOIT — Town of Beloit police are investigating multiple thefts reported between April 17 and April 28, according to a Facebook post by the department.
The first theft of a skid steer construction tool was reported between noon on April 17 and noon on April 18. The second was a theft of a of 6-by-12-foot trailer from the 1500 block of East Huebbe Parkway that occurred between 5 p.m. on April 17 and 7 a.m. on April 28.
The third theft was of an Amazon package from the front porch of a home in the 5100 block of Antler Driver around 10 a.m. on April 20, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.