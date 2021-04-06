BELOIT—Multiple intoxicated drivers were arrested by Beloit police officers last weekend, according to police records.
Saturday, April 3
Officers responded to a report of a motorcyclist crashing into a vehicle at around 7:10 p.m. at Sixth and Burton streets. The driver of the motorcycle, Jay W. Johns, 59, admitted to police he had consumed alcohol before the incident and he was also carrying a handgun, police said.
Johns was arrested and cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense, following a vehicle too closely, endangering safety possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Sunday, April 4
Police received multiple reports of a reckless driver on Beloit’s West Side at around 12:53 a.m. After responding, officers located a vehicle at a high rate of speed at Riverside Drive at Portland Avenue. The vehicle fled from police before crashing near Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Johnathon L. Dean, 25, was arrested and cited for OWI second offense, hit-and-run, reckless driving, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule 4 narcotic and a probation violation.
Less than an hour later, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Prairie Avenue and Arrowhead Drive at around 1:46 a.m.
Marvin D. Marshall, 27, was arrested after crashing into a utility pole in the area. During the investigation, Marshall was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun, police said.
Marshall was arrested and cited for OWI first offense, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 4 narcotic, possession of THC while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia while armed.