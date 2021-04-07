ROCKTON—Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at Rockton Road and Illinois Route 2, according to the Rockton Police Department.
Deputy Police Chief Matt Hollinger said at around 2:20 p.m., a vehicle heading south on Route 2 that was turning onto Rockton Road collided with a van traveling northbound on Route 2.
Three people in the van were injured, including one person who is in critical condition and another who received serious injuries, Hollinger said.
The driver of the vehicle heading southbound on Route 2 received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Hollinger said the crash appeared to be caused by driver error, but noted the investigation is ongoing.