BELOIT - Multiple homes were struck by gunfire in the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue on Monday night, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 6:50 p.m. and found that three homes were struck by gunfire. Officers also located multiple shell casings near the intersection of Dewey and Summit avenues, police said.
No suspects have been identified in the case as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or to leave tips at www.gbacrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips smartphone application.