BELOIT—Multiple incidents of gunfire and a theft of a handgun have been reported to Beloit police since April 9, according to the department.
Theft
A firearm was reported stolen from a Forest Avenue home between April 5 and April 9, police said. The victim reported coming home and noticing that a handgun was missing.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Oak Street
No injuries or property damage were reported to Beloit police after a report of gunfire on April 9 in the 1100 block of Oak Street.
No suspect information was available and no arrests have been made in the case.
Harrison Avenue
A home and two vehicles were struck by gunfire in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue on April 10, police said.
Officers responded at around 12:37 a.m. on April 10 to a report of shots fired.
No injuries were reported and no suspect information has been provided by the department.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the police department or call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/482.