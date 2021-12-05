01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

ORFORDVILLE—Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire in rural Orfordville Saturday.

Rock County 911 radio dispatches indicated that firefighters were battling a fire that had engulfed part of a residence and its roof at 9936 South Olson Road.

Rock County 911 dispatch confirmed a fire at the location was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

