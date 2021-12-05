hot Multiple fire departments respond to Orfordville By Adams Publishing Group Dec 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORFORDVILLE—Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire in rural Orfordville Saturday.Rock County 911 radio dispatches indicated that firefighters were battling a fire that had engulfed part of a residence and its roof at 9936 South Olson Road.Rock County 911 dispatch confirmed a fire at the location was reported around 3:30 p.m.Further details were not immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Orfordville Fire Fire Departments Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Beloit man charged after multiple retail thefts Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Janesville school officials issue apology to Beloit Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime