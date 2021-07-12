BELOIT—Beloit police are investigating multiple reports of burglaries from July 10 to storage units in the 1400 block of Madison Road.
Officers patrolling the storage units in the 1400 block of Madison Road at 3:30 a.m. Saturday observed a suspicious vehicle. The driver fled from the area, crashing through the security gates. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed on private property on Johnson Street.
Officers had identified the suspect as Jared R. Russell, 27, of Beloit. Russell fled from the vehicle on foot. His passenger was Cynthia Tyrer, 57, of Janesville and she was arrested for the possible charge of burglary as a party to a crime.
The investigation into the burglaries of multiple storage units in the 1400 block of Madison Road is ongoing.
Russell was taken into custody at 6:14 a.m. Monday after a welfare check was reported to Rock County after he was found sleeping in a rocking chair outside a business on Highway 81.
Russell was arrested for possible charges of burglary, fleeing/eluding, possession of burglary tools, five counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.