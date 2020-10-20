BELOIT—More than 10 burglaries to businesses and construction sites were reported between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Most of the burglaries occurred in the overnight hours in the downtown area.
The following are among the burglaries report:
- Oct. 16, a burglary was reported at St. Vincent De Paul, 610 Fourth St., in which an undisclosed amount of money was reported stolen. Officers also responded on Oct. 16 to a report of a burglary at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., followed by a residential burglary at 742 Harrison Ave.
- Oct. 17, Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois reported a burglary at its facility at 416 College St. The Nest Egg Gift Shop, 816 E. Grand Ave, also reported a burglary in which a cash register was stolen.
- Oct. 19, a burglary was reported by CCI at 200 W. Grand Ave. in which a laptop, tablet and speaker were stolen. The Schoville Center, 545 Public Ave., also reported a burglary along with Gilbank Construction from a job site at 656 Pleasant St.
An apartment at 545 Public Ave also reported a DVD player and a radio as stolen.