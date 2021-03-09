ROCK COUNTY, Wis.—Residents in rural Rock County will decide whether to allow all terrain and utility task vehicles on town roads in the upcoming April 6 election as multiple referendum questions will appear on the ballot.
The Town of Avon, Town of Center, Village of Orfordville, Town of Plymouth and Town of Union will all have similar referendum questions on the April 6 ballot. Below are the questions as they will appear on the ballot for voters:
Town of Avon: Should the Town of Avon adopt an ordinance that permits individuals to operate ATV/UTVs on town roads?
Town of Center: Should the Town of Center create an ordinance to allow ATVs/UTVs to be operated on town roads?
Orfordville: The Village of Orfordville has authority to designate Village streets as ATV/UTV routes. Should the Village of Orfordville permit ATV/UTVs to drive on Village streets?
Town of Plymouth: Should the Town of Plymouth adopt an ordinance that permits individuals to operate ATV/UTVs on Town roads which are those roads in the Town not designated as federal, state, or county highways?
Town of Union: Shall the Town of Union allow operation of ATVs and UTVs on certain town roads?
The non-binding referendum questions all will set the stage for each municipality to draft ordinances related to ATV/UTV use on certain town and village roads.
"Our end goal is to help create routes to connect communities in the area with a recreational means of transportation," said Western Rock County ATV Club President Jason Knox. "The more communities we can tie together, the more there will be to benefit."
An ATV is an all-terrain vehicle with three or four wheels. The driver straddles the seat and steers with the handlebars. A UTV is a utility-task vehicle and usually has room for a passenger and some cargo space.
The most recent ATV/UTV referendum on town roads was approved by residents in the Town of Magnolia in last April’s election by 59.05% (137 votes) for and 40.95% against (95 votes), according to Rock County election records.