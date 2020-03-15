JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces multiple drug charges from a Rock County Sheriff’s Office investigation that started in October of 2017, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Through the investigation, Jordan R. Darden-Harrell, 22, was allegedly observed selling cocaine on Oct. 12, 2017, Oct. 16, 2017 and Nov. 21, 2017 at multiple locations across Beloit, the complaint said.
Darden-Harrell is charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine. Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on March 12.
