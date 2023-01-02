TOWN OF UNION - A man from Brooklyn, Wisconsin was seriously injured in a series of crashes on Highway 14 Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The 23-year-old Brooklyn man, who was driving an SUV on North Highway 14 near West Holt Road, was taken to UW Hospital in Madision for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:24 a.m. when the Brooklyn man lost control of his SUV, which slid sideways into the northbound lane of traffic. A northbound Rock County Highway Department plow truck, driven by a 43-year-old Janesville man, hit the SUV and split it in half.
The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and was standing in the roadway when another southbound vehicle hit the front portion of the SUV, which then hit the driver of the SUV. The front end of the SUV landed on top of the Brooklyn man, pinning him in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the SUV was treated for injuries at the scene. The plow truck driver was not injured.
The driver of the SUV faces a possible charge of operating while intoxicated - first offense.
Evansville Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office as well as Evansville Fire Department, Brooklyn Fire Department, and Fitch-Rona Fire Department were dispatched to the scene along with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Highway 14 was closed for approximately two hours. Slippery road conditions were also suspected to be a factor in the crash.