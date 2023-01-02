01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC3

TOWN OF UNION - A man from Brooklyn, Wisconsin was seriously injured in a series of crashes on Highway 14 Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn man, who was driving an SUV on North Highway 14 near West Holt Road, was taken to UW Hospital in Madision for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Recommended for you