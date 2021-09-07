BELOIT—Get ready to soar “to infinity and beyond” or just sing along to “You Got A Friend In Me.” Toy Story will be shown on a big inflatable screen on Friday at Riverside Park.
Friends of Riverfront will hold its Movie on the Big Lawn this Friday. A rain date will be Sept. 12.
There will be food and free activities at 5:30 p.m. The free movie will be shown at dusk at around 7 p.m., according to Friends of Riverfront Executive Director Jennifer Kodl.
People are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be food vendors, popcorn and glow necklaces and other goodies. The Kathi Marx dancers of the Marx Dance Academy will perform.
“It’s just a fun family-friendly way to spend the evening,” Kodl said.
Kodl said those with Friends of Riverfront are excited to show “Toy Story.” Last summer, 2020, it was expected to be the 25th season and coincided with the 25th anniversary of the flick. However, events had to be paused due to the pandemic.
“We love the theme of ‘Toy Story,’ which is ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me,’ which is keeping with Friends of Riverfront and our friendship with the community and the riverfront,” Kodl said. “When we were delayed with the COVID-19 pandemic, we just thought that we would carry over the plan to show ‘Toy Story’ and are excited to do so.”
The movie event coincides with Heritage Days Sept. 10-12, a Beloit area event with various activities highlighting history and nature around the area.
Kodl said The Movie on the Big Lawn will wrap up the season of events. It marked the 10th Friends of Riverfront event of the summer.
Kodl explained the movie will be shown in the usual location, but will be a little later in the season due to COVID-19 safety considerations.
“We are running a little late, but we are excited. It does get dark sooner so we can start the movie sooner. Hopefully our younger friends can come enjoy the movie and not be out too late,” Kodl said.
Friends of Riverfront had outdoor music concerts on Friday nights from July 3 through Sept. 4.
“The weather cooperated beautifully. We had nice crowds, good attendance and everyone seemed to be happy enjoying music together in Riverside Park,” Kodl said.
It was an especially meaningful season this summer after activities were called off in summer of 2020 due to COVID-19.
“It (2021) was a nice season. We were grateful to be back doing the things we enjoy doing this year. We have a dedicated group that helps maintain Riverside Park and the flower beds and gardens, but we missed being able to animate the riverfront with Music at Harry’s Place in 2020,” Kodl said.
Once the movie is finished, Friends of Riverfront will be finishing up gardening and putting the flower beds to bed for winter, preparing for fall cleanup and starting to raise money and look forward to the 2022 season.