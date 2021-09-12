Cathy Bown helps children spread out a blanket prior to the showing of Toy Story Friday at Movie on the Big Lawn at Riverside Park. Spreading out the blanket are Jimena Cardenas, and Phinley, Camden and A.J. Bown.
BELOIT—blankets were spread out on the lawn at Riverside Park as families munched on popcorn and waited for show time at the Movie on the Big Lawn Friday.
The featured movie for the night was Toy Story, presented on a huge inflatable screen for a free outdoor showing, courtesy of Friends of Riverfront. Before the movie, kids tossed around Frisbees, got balloon swords to play with and enjoyed dance presentations by the Marx Dance Academy students.
Cathy Bown was at the event with grandchildren Phinley, Camden and A.J. Bown, dancing to the music playing before the show.
“We come every week for Music at Harry’s Place and we come every year for the Movie on the Big Lawn,” Cathy Bown said. “I love the fact that Beloit does a free event every week for the people of the community.”
Billie Jo Papendorf and son, Chase, were settling down of a blanket to enjoy a taco before the show.
“This is our first one,” Billie Jo said about the Movie on the Big Lawn event. “Toy Story is a favorite and it’s a nice night to be outside.”
Paige Lathrop and her 2-year-old daughter, Aida, were settling on their blanket with some coloring books before the show, but Aida seemed very interested in the music being played, bobbing her head when the “Baby Shark” song started blaring from the speakers.
“She loves music,” Paige Lathrop said. “We come to Music at Harry’s Place all the time too.”
Friday marked the 25th season for Movie on the Big Lawn. Last year actually was supposed to be the 25th year for the event, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the sun set and everyone settled down from the excitement of the pre-show activities, all eyes were on the big screen for the showing of Toy Story.