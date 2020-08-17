TOWN OF JANESVILLE – Alcohol appears to be a factor in the fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Janesville.
Brian D. Ahlert, 50, of Janesville, died due to injuries from the crash. A 51-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after the crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Investigations indicate Ahlert was driving westbound on County Highway WC when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the raised curbed median and a sign at the intersection with West Highway 11, the sheriff’s office said. The crash was reported around 8:11 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said both occupants were not wearing helmets.
Both Ahlert and the unidentified woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, with Ahlert succumbing to his injuries on Sunday morning.
This incident was investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.