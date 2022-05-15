Ashley Morse, second from left, was welcomed as a new Rock County Judge Friday during an investiture ceremony in Janesville. Shown in this photo from left are State Public Defender Kelli Thompson, Morse, Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin and State Public Defender Legislative Liaison Adam Plotkin.
JANESVILLE—Ashley Morse was presented with her judge’s robes during an investiture ceremony Friday at the Rock County Courthouse as she officially took her place as Rock County’s first Black female judge.
Morse was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in March to the judge position in Rock County Circuit Court—Branch 4 to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Daniel T. Dillon. Morse will complete Dillon’s term which ends July 31, 2023. She began serving as judge in April.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin noted the importance of the milestone Morse represents as the first African-American female judge in Rock County. But she also noted the knowledge and skills she brings to her new position.
“Judge Morse has a wide variety of personal and professional experiences that give her a well-rounded background as a judge,” Dunkin said. “She also has a welth of knowledge that will help her on the bench to make those tough decisions which will impact a person and their family for the rest of their lives. That human centered approach is why I know Judge Morse will be a wonderful asset to our circuit court.”
Morse has worked for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office since 2010, and has been based in Janesville since 2014, representing indigent clients as an assistant state public defender in a variety of criminal and civil proceedings in several counties across the state.
Morse lives in Janesville and is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and of the University of Wisconsin Law School. She has worked extensively with the National Juvenile Defender Center (now The Gault Center), including her selection as an Ambassador for Racial Justice.