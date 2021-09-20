BELOIT—Even before Wisconsin became a state, the Masons had a history here.
The Beloit group formed in 1846, but Wisconsin was still a territory until 1848, said Joseph Grider, Senior Warden of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge No. 10.
As a result, the Beloit Masons filed their application with the state of Missouri, he said. Of course, the No. 10 for Beloit also meant there were nine other groups already in place in the Badger state’s territory.
By the 1950s, membership in the Beloit organization numbered about 1,000.
After all these years, the Morning Star Lodge No. 10 is still going strong although membership today is between 85 and 90, Grider said.
To commemorate its decades of service, the fraternal organization will host its 175 anniversary celebration on Saturday at 229 W. Grand Ave., said Paul Hormig, lodge Chaplin. In attendance will be local members, invited family and friends as well as city officials and members of the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin. A dinner at noon will be served followed by a flag presentation, public opening of the lodge, rededication by the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin, presentation of the lodge history and reading of the Gettysburg Address by Hormig.
Hormig has been active with the Morning Star Lodge No. 10 for nearly a half century.
“I’ve been a member for 49 years,” he said.
His father and brother also were members. When asked why he wanted to join, he responded: “I wanted to see what it was all about.”
And when he knew more, he decided to stay.
“I was made a Mason in my heart to continue what we do and have the support of the others,” Hormig said.
He also was a math teacher for 28 years and later drove a city bus for Beloit for 14 years, he said.
Tenets of the organization include: morality, charity, love for all mankind, belief in a supreme being and in immortality of the soul, Grider said.
However, it is not a religious-based or political-based organization and members of all religions are accepted, they said.
“We don’t discuss religion or politics in open lodge sessions,” Grider said.
Members pay yearly dues and the group gives money to community charities such as hospice and Project 16:49 and they give scholarships to area high school students.
The history of the Freemasons, however, goes back to the biblical days of King Solomon. In the beginning, masons as the name implies, were brick layers and workmen. These were the Operative Masons.
When Solomon ordered the construction of the Temple of Solomon on Mount Moriah, he asked for help from King Hiram of Tyre to supply workers and construction knowledge, according to the legend.
After completion of the temple, Solomon divided the workmen into categories: Master Masons, Fellow Craft and Entered Apprentices.
“King Solomon then proceeded to organize the institutions into a form which has been adapted as the model of that which exists at the present day in every country where Freemasonry exists today,” Grider said.
In later years, masons built the cathedrals and castles of Europe, Grider said.
The organization continued to evolve over the years into more of a philosophical one but has remained a men only group except in certain countries where separate lodges are restricted for women.
However, female relatives of Masons can join the Order of the Eastern Star; boys can join the Order of the Builders and girls can join the Order of Job’s Daughters or the Order of the Rainbow, Grider said.
Those who are interested in becoming a Mason first must file a petition. They also must be at least 18 years old. The organization is open to all religions and races, Grider said.
“We are good men being better and supporting each other to do good,” he said.