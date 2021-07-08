While cases of COVID-19 are going down and more than half of those eligible are vaccinated, there are still new cases cropping up most days in Rock County and the positivity rate in the state has increased.
Fifty six percent of Rock County residents eligible for the vaccine have received both doses, according to data from the Rock County Health Department. Officials with the department said there is an ample supply of vaccine in a Thursday press conference.
There were 2,782,563 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 47.8% of the population, and 6,249,749 in Illinois who received both doses or 49% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday. To date, a total of 16,443 cases and 184 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 16,199 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 60 active cases. There were no people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 85 new cases a day and an average of 1 death per day.
As of Thursday, the state reported a 1.3% positivity rate for the week. The rate has been increasing since June 23 when it was 0.8%
Winnebago County Health Department reported 62 new cases from July 1-7. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 1.4% which was an increase. The total administered vaccine doses were 238,904.
On July 2, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths since reporting on June 25, 2021, the latest press release available.
As of Thursday, the positivity rate in Illinois was 1.6%.