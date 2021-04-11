There are 1,416,082 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 24.3% of the population, and 2,853,730 people in Illinois who received both doses or 22.4% of the population on Sunday, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and one death from Friday to Sunday. To date, a total of 15,098 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring.
Dane County reported a total of 44,473 cases and 313 deaths; Green County reported 3,529 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,842 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 569 new cases and one additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 585,308 cases and 6,677 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 569,822 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,565 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Sunday, the state positivity rate was 3.7%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 136 new cases on April 9, the latest data available. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.7%. The total administered vaccine doses were 140,918. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 30,308 cases and 457 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,265 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,009 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 26,357 cases and 275 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,637 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,434 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,942 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,279,772 cases, including 21,505 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 4-10, 2021 is 4.9%.
Across the nation, 30,897,028 COVID-19 cases have been reported since last spring and 558,028 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. A total of 183 million vaccines have been administered and 70,692,645 people in the nation have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID-Tracker website.