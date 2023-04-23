BELOIT - Beloit is experiencing another spike in overdose deaths.
Two drug overdose deaths have been reported in recent weeks in the city and a third death is suspected to be drug related.
Beloit Police Department officials reported three overdose deaths earlier this year, all believed to be fentanyl related. Another death was reported the week of April 10 and a second death was reported over the weekend of April 15, according to Beloit Police Department Captain Chris Eberhardt. A third death is still undetermined and police are awaiting lab results.
Eberhardt said the third suspected overdose subject had a host of health issues that may have caused the death.
If the three latest deaths are confirmed to be drug overdose related, that would make six deaths in the first four months of this year.
"At this rate, we will have a higher number of deaths than the last three years," Eberhardt said.
In 2018, Beloit recorded nine fatal drug overdoses and 31 non-fatal overdoses. In 2019, Beloit recorded 10 fatal overdoses and 29 non-fatal overdoses. In 2020, Beloit recorded six fatal overdoses and 45 non-fatal overdoses.
The Rock County Public Health Department reported that 83% of the overdose deaths in the county in 2022 were fentanyl related. There were 35 overdose deaths in Rock County that were linked to fentanyl in 2022, out of a total of 42 drug overdose deaths.
Eberhardt said one of the fatal overdose subjects was given Narcan. A pulse was detected after the Narcan was administered and the subject was taken to a hospital. However, the subject died at the hospital.
Eberhardt said heroin was suspected in one death while in another death there was an unidentified white powder and some marijuana present.
He said the recent spikes in overdose deaths are discouraging.
"We thought we had a little lull, and now we're picking back up," Eberhardt said.
Brooke McKearn, prevention specialist with Vivent Health, said the county is experiencing an increase in overdoses.
"What I have seen on the street is people don't know that it (fentanyl) is in their product," she said.
She noted there are people who order pills on the internet and don't realize they probably have fentanyl in them.
"If you didn't get it from a pharmacy or a dispensary, you should either get it tested or have Narcan on hand," she said.
A new risk that has presented itself in Rock County is Xylazine, which is a horse tranquilizer. When Xylazine and fentanyl are mixed, the result is a potent substance called "tranq dope," McKearn said.
"People who overdose on this do not respond to Narcan," she said.
Shari Faber, public health strategist with the Rock County Public Health Department, said the first overdose death in Rock County where Xylazine was detected was in 2021, so the drug has been in the county for awhile.
"It seems, anecdotally, we are finding it more and more," Faber said about Xylezine. "We expect it will continue to be a growing problem."
Faber agreed with McKearn that Narcan will not react with Xylazine, but it still can have benefit for a tranq dope overdose. She said Xylazine can cause a person to become unconscious while fentanyl can cause a subject to stop breathing. Nacan should be used to restore breathing.
Several states, including Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, have classified Xylezine as a controlled substance because it has been linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths.
Faber said the health department has been trying to increase public awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and Tranq Dope. She said health officials have distributed posters to area bars and spread the word that pills and drugs that people acquire anywhere other than at a pharmacy may contain fentanyl.
McKearn trains people in the use of Narcan to revive overdose victims, and she distributes Narcan to those who ask for it. She said she wants to get Narcan in the hands of as many people as possible to prevent overdose deaths.