MADISON, Wis.—The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties. Both flocks were depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
There now have been nine counties in Wisconsin that have reported infestations of avian influenza or bird flu. Infestations have previously been reported in Rock, Jefferson, Columbia, Polk, Sheboygan, Barron and Racine counties.
As cases rise in Wisconsin and neighboring states, DATCP urges flock owners to monitor their birds and immediately report increased mortality or signs of disease, which include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
In Wisconsin, wild bird HPAI detections have been confirmed in 15 counties. As wild birds continue to migrate, DATCP asks that poultry owners keep their birds indoors to prevent contact with waterfowl that may spread the virus. While wild birds are considered a source of spread, domestic flocks can also be infected by contaminated equipment, clothing or vehicles. Proper biosecurity measures—disinfecting surfaces, changing clothes, washing hands—can decrease the risk of infection.
Resources
To report an animal disease in domestic birds, call 608-224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).
To report an animal disease in wild birds, call 608-267-0866.
For general questions or concerns, call the avian influenza response line at 608-224-4902.