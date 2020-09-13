BELOIT—Beloit and Janesville are poised to receive additional COVID-19 relief payments of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the CARES Act, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office.
This marks the third installment of aid sent to local municipalities impacted by the pandemic, with Beloit to receive a final installment of $165,070 and Janesville to receive $265,573.
“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we are still facing. This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” Baldwin said. “I’ve seen firsthand how Community Development Block Grants help people throughout our state. Now more than ever, this funding is needed for our State partners to support our workers, families and neighborhoods. We’re all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”
In total, Beloit received $384,288 in federal CBDG funding related to its pandemic response, according to city finance data.