ROCKFORD - Three more applicants were reviewed Wednesday to fill a vacancy on the Winnebago County Board.
The District 4 seat on the county board became vacant with the resignation of David Boomer of South Beloit on March 12. The county has 60 days from the date of vacancy to fill the position.
Initially Scott Anderson, Mark Olson and Michael Vaughan were reviewed for the position. On Wednesday, Michael Zintak, Bradley Lindmark and Mike Lepart, all of Roscoe, were reviewed for the position.
County Chair Frank Haney will make a recommendation to the county board, and the board in turn will vote to accept or reject the nomination.
