Ana Montoya has a career, is working on her bachelor’s degree, is married with four children and has been home schooling her children during the pandemic.
A busy professional, wife and mom, Ana still has found time over the years to volunteer for a multitude of organizations.
She has many reasons to be involved with the community: some are very personal.
“When I was growing up, there weren’t a lot of mentors like me, people who looked like me,” she said. “I would like to be that person who would have been there for you growing up.”
She came to the area when she was five years old from Mexico.
“I grew up in Rockford and went to Jefferson High School.”
Although she still lives in Rockford, she works in Beloit and volunteers there.
She is the Clinic Communications Specialist with marketing and outreach duties at the Beloit Area Community Health Center. She earned an associate degree from Blackhawk Technical College and is completing her B.A. studies in marketing through the Upper Iowa program.
Some of her recent volunteer efforts include the Literacy for Life Initiative (under the umbrella of the Stateline Community Foundation, Inc.) and the Stateline Area Boys & Girls Club.
Bill Flanagan praised her involvement with literacy. Flanagan is the Coordinator for the Beloit Literacy for Life Initiative.
“Ana is a wonderful, caring and engaged member of the community,” Flanagan said. “And that enables her to be such an important member of the Beloit Literacy for life Initiative Rudder Committee which sets the vision and agenda for the initiative’s efforts in our community.
“Ana’s humble and quiet leadership and vision for connecting our involvement at the Community Health Center has been invaluable, including her vision for a specially designed exam room which makes it possible for children to “read” all of the colors, shapes and pictures on the walls during a clinic visit. We are deeply grateful for her involvement and commitment,” Flanagan said.
In February, Ana joined the Board of Directors for the Stateline Boys & Girls Club and is helping them with marketing during their capital campaign.
Mark Rand, CEO of the organization, said she was a welcomed addition.
Rand said he appreciates her “brilliant mind,” insight and recommendations and that she is an ambassador for the club.
“She has an incredible disposition and an incredible heart,” Rand said.
At the Beloit Area Community Health Center, CEO Mary Beth Johnson also appreciates Ana’s ability to multi-task, maneuver social media and work with people, especially in challenging times. Leadership changed at the center and then Covid-19 hit, she said.
“Ana has been very quick to provide excellent clinic communication due to those events,” Johnson said. “She’s articulate and intuitive in reading people and knowing what the message is.”
Ana is bilingual and also understands language and cultural challenges of clinic clients, Johnson said.
Clinic COO Stephen W. Smith had this to say about Ana: “In the time that I have known her, Ana has presented as a passionate and engaged member of the local area community. She tirelessly worked to connect community members together and to the care that they need. We are fortunate to have her as part of our team here at CHS.”
Ana also volunteers for and is a member of the Rising Professionals Marketing Committee.
“It’s fun and it gives the opportunity for young people to meet and network,” Ana said of joining the group.
Her talents and demeanor also are touted in that group.
“As a member of the Rising Professionals Marketing Committee, Ana has shared her talent for writing and contributed countless hours to our community outreach efforts,” said Erin Clausen, a young professional and Community Manager at Irontek.
“She is a positive and uplifting member of our team and we are lucky to have her in Beloit,” Clausen said.
Over the years, Ana also volunteered for three years with Girls Who Rock, a Girl Scout sponsored program working with girls in fourth and fifth grades. She served two years on the Latino Service Providers Coalition Board of Directors.
“I still support them and their events and promote their series,” Ana said.
She also is involved with the Wisconsin Primary Healthcare Association Advocacy Committee and the Wisconsin Primary Healthcare Association Marketing Committee.
About encouraging others to volunteer, Ana said: “I would say it’s the best investment you can make for yourself and others.”
