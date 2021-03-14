ROCKTON—History came to life at Macktown on Sunday as the blustery day marked the first “Second Sunday” event of the year and the first since being shuttered due to the pandemic.
Visitors from around the Stateline Area and as far afield as Champaign, Illinois flocked to the living history settlement to learn and participate in the ancient practice of atlatl spear throwing.
“These events are a way to keep bringing new people here,” said event coordinator Connie Gleasman.
The atlatl event was the final “Second Sunday” event held at Macktown in March of 2020 before closing due to the pandemic.
Grand Detour, Illinois Faith Christian School teacher took time Sunday to demonstrate how to use an atlatl, an ancient tool used by prehistoric humans around the globe for hunting.
The atlatl is essentially a stick with a handle on one end and a hook or socket that engages a light spear or dart. It’s used to propel a spear much faster and farther than it could be thrown by hand, according to the World Atlatl Association.
Zoe Norwood, of Rockford, said she came last year, enjoyed learning the technique and wanted to come back again.
“I love throwing things like axes and darts and things,” Norwood said. “I love history and I love the outdoors. This is a perfect mix. It’s a lot of fun.”
Gleasman said tying the history to the events helped build a bridge to the past.
“It all ties back to the history and what we want to do is keep building on the success we’ve had,” Gleasman said. “This isn’t about one specific thing or another. We want to have a diverse range of activities throughout the year.”
Second Sunday events run every month and will continue through into next year.
{span}The next event in April will feature blacksmithing.{/span}
New to Macktown this year are the additions of multiple monthly classes, from learning how to grow apples to how to get started with a backyard chicken coop. The apple growing event will be held from 10 a.m.—noon on March 27 and the chicken coop presentation will run from 10 a.m.—noon on April 24. The events cost $20 per person.
All classes will be limited to 10 participants due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, with masking and social distancing required.
To register, send contact information to rmj5288@gmail.com.