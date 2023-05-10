First graders James Garland, Owen Craft, Donnie Dewey and Cole Jones, left to right, check out their ceramic monsters that Beloit Turner High School art students dropped off on Wednesday after creating them from drawings made by the first grade class of Powers Elementary School last fall.
Beloit Turner’s Connor Hughes talks with first grade student Kallen Miller about the ceramic monster that was created by the high schoolers from drawings made by the first grade class of Powers Elementary School last fall.
First grader Elli Andrews shows off the ceramic monster she’s affectionately named ‘Bleedy’ after receiving it from a Beloit Turner student that created the master from a drawings Andrews made with her class at Powers Elementary School last fall.
BELOIT — Students from Turner High School carefully filled lunch tables at Powers Elementary with ceramic “monsters” of every shape, size and color as they patiently waited Wednesday for first-graders to see how they’d made their creatures come to life.
“I can’t wait to see their reactions,” Turner sophomore Carmen Roche said.
Roche said the hardest part was trying to make the monsters look exactly like the elementary students’ drawings.
“I couldn’t figure out how to make the body of it — to make it look like the drawing,” Roche said.
Majayla Barnes, a sophomore, said she knew this was important to the younger students, so she tried her best to replicate the monster. It was hard to get it right, she agreed.
“I didn’t want the kids to hate it,” she said.
Emma Hartlaub, a freshman, said with some of the drawings it was hard to tell if it was an arm or a wing, adding that it “was fun to use different materials to try to make their dream monsters.”
As the first-graders were brought into the gym excitement continued to bubble as the kids could hardly sit still. They then walked in a circle to find the picture they drew with the little 3D ceramic figurine sitting on top of it, painted and sculpted to look exactly like their drawing.
After the students found their monsters, they got to talk with the highschooler that made it. Each first-grader told their high schooler about their monster: what its name was, favorite food, where they lived, and what they did for fun.
First-grader Kallen Miller said his monster was exactly how he drew it and he was excited to see how his highschooler, Connor Hughes made it.
Miller told Hughes all about his monster while Hughes wrote it down. Miller said his monster’s name was “Merica a short little monster, who is from Florida and works as a roofer.” Miller said his monster’s favorite food is “mac and cheese and pizza” which are also Miller’s favorite foods.
Miller said his monster doesn’t go to school and just builds roofs all day and “comes back home when the job’s done.”
Miller also said that his monster, Merica, drives a rainbow colored sports car that goes “really really fast.”
Paisley Davenport, who named her monster Izzy, said she made it with pink, purple and blue skin, kitty paw feet and six eyes because she loves cotton candy, cats and the colors pink and purple. She said that her highschooler, Autumn Meris, did a good job at creating her monster.
Her monster, Izzy, also lives in Cotton Candy Land and eats everything. Davenport’s monster can also fly, so she can eat the cotton candy clouds.
Monster Day
Powers Elementary School art teacher Jodi Schield said this project between the two schools’ art programs was started five years ago by high school art teacher Mindy Warden. They started this before COVID-19, and this was the first year they could safely bring it back.
She said some of the first-graders’ monsters were silly looking, with wings and horns, and some just looked like magical cats with rainbows but they were all created with crayons and watercolor at the beginning of the school year. The drawings were then sent to the high school for students there to recreated them out of clay and paint them.
“Basically every Wednesday since we drew them a kid asks me ‘is my monster here yet?’” she said. “Today everyone in the hallways have been saying ‘It’s monster day.’”