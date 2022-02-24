MONROE—The City of Monroe is poised to receive federal aid to assist in the municipality’s removal of lead lateral lines in the water supply, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, stopping by to discuss the issue with local leaders on Thursday.
Monroe is set to receive $1.9 million in funding from the 2022 appropriations bill, with Baldwin saying Thursday she expects the bill to pass with the funding intact.
“We will know in the next two weeks, but I am confident it will stay in the bill,” Baldwin said.
In total of $48 million has been allocated for lead water service pipe replacements nationwide, she added.
Monroe Public Works Director Al Gerber said there were approximately 600 lead lateral service lines that needed to be replaced in the city. Safety testing is done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) every three years to determine chemical levels in the water supply.
By 2024, municipalities in Wisconsin will be required to have a full inventory of lead service lines.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the program here with some of our construction projects and replacing the lines as we go,” Gerber said.
The federal funding was needed due to the city’s inability to expeditiously remove the lead service lines. The city allocates around $100,000 annually to replace lead service lines and at that rate, Gerber said, the project would take 26 years to complete.
Last month, the City of Beloit Water Resources Division announced it recently applied for a $600,000 grant from the DNR to fund replacement of lead service lines, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee said the initial grant would fund the replacement of approximately 100 lead private service water lines. The private line is the portion of a water lateral from the utility shut-off valve in the right-of-way to the home. The utility owns the portion of the service line from the water main to the utility shut-off valve.
The grant is available to municipalities that have reported lead or galvanized private services on the annual Public Service Commission report. Private galvanized services are considered lead if the utility side is currently or ever was a lead service.
In 2020, the city reported 14 private lead and 180 private galvanized services. Frisbee said the report would include many more galvanized service lines.
“We are still working on private side inventory and we expect that number to go up pretty significantly in future years,” Frisbee said.
There are anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 galvanized service lines in Beloit on private property and approximately 3,000 on the utility side, Frisbee said. Those interested in the replacement program in Beloit should contact the city’s water resources division at 608-364-5735.