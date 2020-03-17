ROSCOE—One mom is using a Facebook page, Stateline Kids, to offer free educational opportunities for the many kids out of school due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 and to give local businesses and organizations a way to connect with others during closures.
The page gives links to online learning opportunities, virtual museum and aquarium tours, art projects, indoor adventures, locations where free school lunches are available and other resources as well as information on the many businesses and organizations in the area through “virtual play date” videos.
“I’m trying to offer people ideas for things they can do at home, and the information they may need to get through this together,” said mom Erin Sturm.
Sturm had originally launched the site in 2018 to promote family activities and events in Winnebago and Boone counties in Illinois and Rock County in Wisconsin. She would give the real “scoop” on things parents were interested in, such as detailed playground reviews and how child-friendly some events are. Sturm would take 20 pictures, or more, of playgrounds alone, detailing how many slides were on the grounds, playground handicap accessibility and if they had rubber or mulch underneath the monkey bars.
The site would alert parents whether to be prepared for a surprise water or sand feature, which might result in wet clothes and sand in shoes.
She said she started the site after taking her children out to fun activities and places and finding only a few parents there. She wanted to promote the many great parks and fun events in the Stateline Area.
However, the arrival of COVID-19 posed significant challenges as events got cancelled and social distancing became the norm.
To find a new way to operate, Sturm decided to approach local businesses and nonprofits to create educational videos for kids which resulted in virtual play dates each day at 10 a.m. steamed online. Other businesses and organizations readily agreed.
The page, for example, featured a hand washing lesson courtesy of Once Upon a Dream Performances in Rockford, which offers princess and superhero parties.
“Anna and Elsa wash their hands the right way,” Sturm said.
On Tuesday, Stateline Kids featured a video of nature activities people can do courtesy of Syverson Dells Nature Center such as hiking and playing music on a tree.
Other upcoming videos include a presentation by The Macro Kitchen, a meal delivery service out of Rockford, showing kids how to cook a healthy snack; Rockford Buzz showing fort building and STEM for KIDS giving a presentation.
“It’s fun little 5-minute videos to get ideas of what to do,” Sturm said.
Sturm said it’s not only good for the kids, but also for local entities which may be closed and still crave community interaction.
With 5-year-old Norah and 2-year-old Miles at home with her, Sturm said finding fun and educational activities is more important than ever. Strurm’s “homeschooling” regimen includes online class work as well as taking walks, crafting, painting, playing games and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.