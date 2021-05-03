CLINTON - A mobile home and its contents were a total loss after fire struck Monday night.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a mobile home on East Larson Road in Bradford Township, according to Clinton Fire Chief Mark Ruosch.
The mobile home was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was home when fire crews arrived and no firefighters were injured on the scene.
No cause for the fire has been determined as of yet, Ruosch said.
Multiple fire departments in Rock and Walworth counties assisted.