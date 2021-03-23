JANESVILLE — A Milton man who was reported missing on March 17 has been identified as the person found deceased in Bowers Lake, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kevin J. Doyle, 66, was identified Tuesday as the person whose body was found in the lake by Rock County authorities.
A forensic exam was completed on Monday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results are pending further investigation and additional testing is underway.
Divers from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s Rescue Team recovered Doyle’s body from the lake on March 19. The body was found in the northwest area of the lake, near the area where two deceased golden retrievers were found on March 18, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Doyle had left his home in Milton on March 17 with his two golden retrievers, but he did not return home. Many area police and fire department personnel, along with volunteers, assisted in the search.
On March 19, a drone detected an anomaly in the lake and two divers investigated and found the body.
Doyle’s death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.