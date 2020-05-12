NEW LISBON — The Juneau County Sheriff’s office issued a missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl from New Lisbon and authorities believe she may be in the Beloit area, according to a news release.
On May 8, the sheriff’s office received a report that Isabella R. Jewison ran away. Jewison is on a juvenile protective order, requiring her to wear an ankle bracelet.
The sheriff’s office said she removed the bracelet and has previously been found in the Madison and La Crosse areas, but authorities believe she may be in the Beloit area.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received further information that Jewison was picked up from a restaurant in Lake Delton by two black males in a black Chevrolet sedan for a ride to the Beloit area.
Jewison is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 196 pounds with blue eyes, and long brown hair.
Anyone with information on Jewison’s whereabouts are asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-547-9277.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.