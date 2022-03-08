BELOIT—After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Competition will be back in person on March 26 at 6 p.m. at Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS), 1225 Fourth St.
“The mood is going to be joyous,” said Miss Beloit, Miss South Central Wisconsin and Miss Rock River Valley Executive Director Sha-Nita Rhea.
“We have a lot of strong talent and girls who are ready to make the biggest impact they can in the community. If you come to the pageant you are going to see everyone shine. No matter what the outcome is, we will have some amazing representatives taking care of Beloit for the next year,” said Alison Hoffman, a candidate for Miss Beloit 2022 who was named Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen 2019.
Tickets are $16. To purchase them people can contact the Teen Director, Terri Gile at 608-289-5777, or email tgile62@gmail.com or buy tickets at the door.
The audience will first be treated to the opening number, “Who Runs the World Girl” by Beyonce. Then, they will see candidates answer on-stage questions and view the evening gown and talent competition.
The five Miss Beloit candidates are Carlisa Riley, Allison Hoffman, Alyssa Harmon, Lizzie Sage and Katherine Strockbine.
The seven Outstanding Teen candidates are Natalia Ramos, Zanielle Robinson, Charlotte Mark, Taliyah Ukwuorji, Taniyah Crawford, Kellyse Lutzow and Anahi Arroyo.
Miss Wisconsin 2021 Jennifer Schmidt will be at the event as well. She was crowned Miss Rock River Valley at Beloit Memorial High School in January of 2020.
The evening will include Miss Beloit 2019 Abby Miller and Miss Outstanding Teen 2019 Allison Hoffman crowning their successor, something they weren’t able to do once COVID-19 struck. Lizzie Sage, Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen 2018, is running for Miss Beloit along with Hoffman.
It’s Rhea’s first year directing the Beloit event after former directors Mark and Sue Siekierski moved out of Beloit.
“I believe this program offers so many skills to young women and provides so many opportunities. I know I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without it. I’ve gained communication skills, confidence, friendships and scholarship money. Anything that can nurture anyone in many facets of their life is an important organization,” Rhea said.
In 2007, Rhea was Miss Beloit. In 2009, she was Miss Racine and a first runner up for Miss Wisconsin.
Today, Rhea is a ninth grade English teacher at BMHS when she’s not singing as part of the praise and worship team at New Zion Baptist Church.
Gile had two daughters who were crowned Miss Beloit.
Rhea and Gile are eager to help the young women compete. In a practice on Sunday, Gile and Rhea along with Miss Beloit 2019 Abby Miller were helping the candidates learn to walk in heels, prepare their paperwork and build their social impact statements, formerly known as their “platform.”
Six young women who haven’t done a pageant, and the other six have competed in Miss Beloit or other.
Candidates will then introduce themselves and go to on-stage questions. Unlike previous years, the young women will give a 45-second pitch about their social impact initiative which was called the “platform” in previous years.
Rhea said six of the girls have competed in other events, and six are new.
“They are getting more confident with their talent and not as shaky walking in their heels and doing mock interviews,” Rhea said.
Hoffman is eager to compete for Miss Beloit after her year as Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen alongside Miller during her time as Miss Beloit in 2019. The two had more than 100 appearances including many virtual events during COVID-19.
Hoffman is a sophomore at UW-Milwaukee who is studying elementary education. She will be singing “Popular” from the Broadway show “Wicked.” Her social impact initiative is “Let it be wild: environment and wildlife preservation.”