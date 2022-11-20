TOWN OF BELOIT- The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal for a potential sports complex in the township that would provide a resource for children with disabilities.
The Town board agreed to look into the possibility of allowing the construction of a Miracle League athletic complex at the former town hall during a meeting on Nov. 7..
Miracle League offers a baseball program for children and adults with physical and mental disabilities. They have 300 locations in five different countries.
“We provide a little league program for children with disabilities and get rid of any obstacles for them to be able to enjoy the sport,” said Diane Alford, Executive Director. “Each Miracle League center has their own baseball field and the children of the center play amongst each other.”
Gene Wright is spearheading the program for the Wisconsin and Illinois Stateline Area.
“A few months ago we got affiliated with Miracle League and we are now looking for a location for our complex,” Wright said. “We are still in the early stages of the project and approached the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors with the idea of using the former town hall.”
The former town hall at 2871 South Afton Road has been sitting vacant for months. Wright gave a presentation to the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7.
“The board agreed for the staff to look further into the possibility of the complex but no final decision was made,” said Town of Beloit Administrator Tim Wellnitz.
In the coming weeks the project will form its board of directors and will come up with goals, a timeline and fundraising plans.
“We will be forming our board of directors by the end of the month and develop a direction,” Wright said.
The South Afton Road location has not been confirmed to be the future location of the complex but is in the running for potential use by the Miracle League.
“We are looking to serve the Stateline Area and want to be able to serve the surrounding area,” Wright said. “We looked at the Town of Beloit because it seemed to be the center of the Stateline Area where it would be accessible for the majority of the population.”
Once the complex is open it will include the complex and an accessible baseball field. The baseball field will be made up of rubberized turf and will not include any trip hazards.
“The baseball field will be accessible for both wheelchairs and walkers to be able to be used on the field,” Wright said. “We are also hoping to be able to have a soccer field that would also be accessible to all.”
Even though the Miracle League focuses on providing a resource for children with disabilities, they also offer the same for adults as well.
There are currently 10 other Miracle League complexes in Wisconsin, according to Alford. Some of the locations include Green Bay, Appleton and Kenosha.