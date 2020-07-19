BELOIT — Two 12-year-olds were arrested Friday morning in Beloit following a vehicle pursuit as police used stop sticks to end the chase, according to a department news release.
At around 12:58 a.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at Eighth Street and West Grand Avenue, but the minors fled the area, the release said.
Around 15 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted “swerving near Bluff Street and Highland Avenue” before stop sticks were deployed. A 12-year-old boy was arrested for fleeing, and police said he was driving a relative’s vehicle.
A 12-year-old girl in the vehicle was cited for curfew violation. Also along for the ride were three other minors including two 11-year-olds and a 7-year-old, police said.
