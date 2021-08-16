JANESVILLE — A Milwaukee man who was arrested on Aug. 5 in Beloit faces charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Justin C. Gray, 39, was arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a man on Sixth Street before leaving the scene with an unidentified woman who was driving a Chevrolet Impala. Police located the suspect vehicle near the Burton Street Apartments when Gray fled on foot, the complaint said.
Witnesses indicated a fight between Gary and a man inside the Sixth Street home resulted in the threat with the firearm.
During a search of the Impala, police found a handgun that had the serial numbers scratched off. A bag of suspected cocaine weighing 4.2 grams also was recovered near where Gary was taken into custody, the complaint said.
Gary is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater, obstruction of an officer as a repeater and possession of cocaine as a repeater.