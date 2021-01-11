BELOIT—A Milwaukee man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a vehicle near Liberty and Lincoln avenues, according to Beloit police.
Jacob T. Payton, 27, was arrested after a person reported that around 3:06 p.m. a suspect had pointed a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle was observed at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Madison Road a short time later, where Payton was taken into custody.
Payton was arrested on possible charges of possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and recklessly endangering safety, police said.