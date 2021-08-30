BELOIT—A Milwaukee man faces several charges after he allegedly pointed a rifle out of his car window at a semi-truck driver in a road rage incident Friday.
J’Juan M. Winfield, 22, faces possible charges of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct while armed and felony bail jumping, according to Beloit police.
At about 9:12 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver said he was cut off in traffic on Milwaukee Road near Freeman Parkway. The truck driver got out of his truck and confronted the Jeep driver. As he returned to the truck, he said he saw the Jeep driver point a rifle at him.
Beloit police found the Jeep and the driver at Big Hill Park at about 3 p.m. Marijuana and the rifle were found in the Jeep, according to Beloit police.