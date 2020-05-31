TOWN OF BRADFORD — A 43-year-old Milton man was killed in a crash on Saturday in the Town of Bradford.

Justin C. Erickson died after crashing into an embankment at a t-intersection of South Scharine Road at E. Highway 14 at around 12:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary autopsy reports show Erickson died from injuries sustained in the crash, with additional testing underway to determine a final cause of death, Rock County Medical Examiner Operations Director Bary Irmen wrote in a news release.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said impaired driving was a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office.

