TOWN OF BRADFORD — A 43-year-old Milton man was killed in a crash on Saturday in the Town of Bradford.
Justin C. Erickson died after crashing into an embankment at a t-intersection of South Scharine Road at E. Highway 14 at around 12:48 a.m. on Saturday.
Preliminary autopsy reports show Erickson died from injuries sustained in the crash, with additional testing underway to determine a final cause of death, Rock County Medical Examiner Operations Director Bary Irmen wrote in a news release.
On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said impaired driving was a suspected factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.