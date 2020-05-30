A 43-year-old Milton man died after he ran a stop sign and collided with a ditch on Highway 14 east of Janesville early Saturday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said impaired driving was likely a factor in the crash that occurred at the intersection of South Scharine Road and Highway 14.
Authorities believe the Milton man’s pickup truck was headed south on South Scharine Road when the truck failed to stop at a t-intersection at East Highway 14, with the truck striking an embankment on the south side of the highway, the sheriff’s office said.
The 43-year-old Milton man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he succumbed to his injuries. A passenger of the pickup, a 32-year-old Milton man was injured and transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.
Authorities have yet to identify the men involved in the crash.
