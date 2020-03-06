ROCKFORD - Winnebago County has been able to collect $14,110,589 in fines owed to the couny since partnering with the collection firm of Harris and Harris Ltd. in December of 2011.
The fee paid to Harris & Harris to collect the fines and fees is paid by those who have delinquent fines and fees. In 2019, Harris and Harris collected $1,527,000 in fines and fees owed to Winnebago County.
Harris & Harris, Ltd. has been collecting debt for government agencies, utility services and healthcare facilities since 1968.
