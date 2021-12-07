BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller and newly appointed Treasurer Gregg Schneider have announced they are seeking re-election to the school board.
Seats are also up for newly appointed candidates Joyce MH Ruff and Allison Semrau. Ruff and Semrau did not return calls by press time to the Daily News to answer if they will seek re-election.
Board incumbent Miller and the three board appointees, Schneider, Ruff, and Semrau must run for election, should they wish to continue serving on the board beyond April 24, 2022.
Three open positions are for three-year terms beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 27, 2025; and one position for a one-year term beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 23, 2023.
The top three candidates with the most votes will receive the three-year terms and the fourth highest vote receiving candidate will occupy the position for a one-year term.
“I will run. I think we’ve got a good school board working relationship right now that we are really starting to focus on where we need to go as a district. I want to be part of that as we complete the strategic plan and continue to move the district in the future,” Schneider said. “We are in the beginning of making changes in the district.”
Schneider, 65, retired as the Beloit School District’s transitions specialist for students in the special education program in January of 2018. He was previously a program manager for special education; an English co-teacher; worked with the 18-to-21-year-old transition program and was a supervisor of special education. Before moving to Beloit in 2007, he was the transitions specialist for the school district of Durham in North Carolina where he worked for five years.
Today, he serves on the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee, is a member of League of Women Voters, a member of Kiwanis and a deacon in the Episcopal Church. He is working to establish a branch in Rock County of the Poor People’s Campaign, is a member of Democracy Defenders which works to get out the vote and a member of Immigration Task Force of Beloit.
Schneider obtained a masters degree in vocational education special needs from UW-Stout and received an additional 24 credits post masters degree.
Miller is finishing out her first three-year term and said she is excited to run for re-election.
“There have been many changes on the board and in the district in these last three years. I got to be a part of hiring a new permanent superintendent who has worked tirelessly to rebuild morale and focus on the academic, social, and emotional well being of our children,” she said.
This past year serving as board president, Miller said she’s been honored to work with the superintendent and colleagues on the board to keep the focus on stability and increasing capacity.
“I have helped to spearhead a higher standard of board professional development and I am excited to increase our community engagement by bringing in all community stakeholders to kick off the strategic plan,” Miller said.
While the board has accomplished much, Miller said there is still a great deal of work to do to increase the opportunities for Beloit children.
“I hope to continue my service by maintaining consistency, experience, and a strong passion for increasing academic opportunities for every child in the School District of Beloit,” she said.
Miller, 37, is at the end of her first three-year term. She is a special education instructional specialist at Parkview Junior Senior High School. She has a master’s degree in leadership in education from Carthage College and is working on a doctorate in education administration at Edgewood College.
Miller is the mother of three kids, two which attend school in the district. The other child is in preschool.
The School District of Beloit Board of Education Election is on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
New Candidate Folders were available at the George J. Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23. The folder contains two necessary forms that must be completed; declaration of candidacy and campaign finance registration statement.
The deadline for submission is Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 by 5 p.m.