BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller has removed her title as board president from her personal email signature and she apologized after some objected when she sent an email lobbying against a candidate for a Rock County Board position.
School District of Beloit Board of Education members were satisfied with how the issue of Miller using her board title in her personal email signature line was resolved. The issue was aired in public at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Vice President Sean Leavy said board members are trying not to be in the news or to create news, instead making teaching and learning their main issues. However, when issues come up Leavy said they will be addressed.
In an earlier interview Miller explained that she sent an email from her personal email address to the Rock County Board Chair on June 7 which included a signature listing the various activities she is involved in including her role as school board president.
Miller said she wrote the email to share her concerns about a leaflet promoting a former Rock County Board potential District 11 candidate, Matt Finnegan who applied for a seat vacated by former board member Kaelyb Lokrantz. She wrote about concerns about an advertisement in favor of Finnegan which didn’t include information about who paid for it and claimed that the local landlord allegedly forces tenants to put up campaign signs which Finnegan denied in a later interview with the Daily News. In Miller’s email she accused Finnegan of having a history of abuse of power and said he was well-known as a bully.
The email was attached to public board documents and the issue was listed as a discussion item on Tuesday’s agenda. The issue came up after a Beloit resident emailed Superintendent Dan Keyser about his concerns that the email included lies, libel, and defamation and that Miller was using her position as board president to influence the appointment and putting the district at risk for lawsuits and bad press.
Tuesday’s regular board meeting kicked off with one resident, Laura Hauser, calling for Miller’s resignation for the email which she said attacked Finnegan’s character and was slander. Hauser spoke during public comment.
The woman asked Miller how she could know Finnegan is a bully without knowing who he is. She said Finnegan has the right to put up campaign signs on his property he owns and noted there are signs the tenants also put up as well. She questioned what power Finnegan abused, and said Miller and the district could be open to a lawsuit because of the email. She said Finnegan gives to his community, supports charities and is a man of integrity.
Rob Buikema, the district’s legal counsel, said he reviewed the matter and his recommendation to the board was to have Miller remove any reference to the school board in her personal email and take it up in a public meeting.
All the board members said they were satisfied with that approach.
“It was clearly a mistake and I appreciate you owning it and I appreciate your signature was removed from the email,” board member Amiee Leavy said.
Miller said it’s very important for the board to maintain trust, consistency and stability and said she was taking responsibility for any rift in public trust her oversight created.
During the meeting she said she wanted to add context to the issue of her personal email.
“Like many people, I use email signatures. Before I deleted the signature as a result of this issue, I listed a number of personal activities just to clarify such as being a board member for the Little Turtles Parent Cooperative Daycare, which I stepped down from recently to make more time for my kids. I did originally include my association with the school board in my email signature’s list of activities to be transparent and also to help people easily locate my correct email address,” Miller said.
On occasion Miller said she receives school board related email from community members addressed to my personal email and forwards them to her school board email.
“Since I sent the email in question from my cell phone I didn’t even see or notice that my signature was attached. This was a careless oversight and was in no way intended to exercise any additional pressure. I never even got a response from Mr. Bostwick. I do apologize wholeheartedly for creating the perception of an abuse of power. I am glad that we can all learn from my oversight and I do appreciate the opportunity to discuss how important it is to be cautious with our communication. Like all of us do, I take the responsibility of having the privilege to serve our district and community seriously and with humility, and I am prepared to do whatever the board feels is necessary to accept responsibility for the circumstances I created.”