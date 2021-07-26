BELOIT — Everyone’s invited to learn about World War II history from an exciting cast of veterans and other special honored guests.
VetsRoll will hold a Millennium of American History event on Aug. 15 at the Eclipse Center in Beloit featuring 23 veterans and ‘Rosie-the-Riveters’ from World War II who are age 95 and older, according to VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan.
“This is amazing history and we will never have the opportunity to do this again,” Finnegan said. “I think it’s going to be huge.”
The master of ceremonies will be Mike Austin, a local radio personality with WJVL. The Honor Guard will be invited, short film clips will be played and the audience will be able to hear history from selected veterans.
“We would really like to see a strong turnout of 16-to-24-year-olds. It’s not a video game or a black-and-white movie. These veterans were in their teens and 20s. Hopefully, it will resonate with some younger crowd members that these veterans did some amazing things,” Finnegan said.
Guests include: National Guard Brigadier General and Judge James P. Daley, U.S. Army Reserve Major General (Ret); Marcia C. Anderson, U.S. Army (Ret); and Major General John L Borling, U.S. Air Force (Ret). Borling was a Vietnam POW with John McCain. World War II military vehicles also will be on display outside.
The free event requires tickets available on the VetsRoll website at www.vetsroll.org. Tickets are held as will-call, and no-shows will be released at the door. There are around 500 spots available, including those for the honored guests. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the roughly two-hour program starts at 11:30 a.m. Finnegan said VetsRoll will furnish water-only and encouraged attendees to eat before arriving at the big event.
Aug. 15 marks the 76th anniversary of the Japanese surrender in World War II.
“The very youngest of World World II Veterans are now 93-years old, with most in the 95 to 98 age bracket,” Finnegan said. “We will never again have the opportunity to assemble so many World War II veterans and ‘Rosie-the-Riveters’ for one program,” Finnegan said. “Learn about history from the men and women who lived it in color so many decades ago.”
Finnegan said he got the idea for the event after learning that 16 veterans in the VetsRoll database were turning 100 to 106 years old this year, with another four turning 99. With the veterans getting up in years, Finnegan said the hope was to get 10 of them together in a room for an interview about history.
After Finnegan started contacting them, he discovered that many of them are in extremely good health.
As of Monday, Finnegan had a lineup of 23 including a D-Day medic, a Battle-of-the-Bulge Purple Heart recipient, a Pearl Harbor veteran and two veterans who served in the China Burma India (CBI) Theater, the third theater of operations in World War II that most didn’t know existed, Finnegan said.
“One veteran had 3,000 combat hours flying an unarmed plane over the Himalayas,” Finnegan added.
Another veteran will be an Okinawa Army paratrooper who was also assigned to provide protection for Gen. Douglas McArthur leading up to the Japanese peace treaty on the USS Missouri. Attendees can also hear from a veteran who survived his ship being sunk by a kamikaze and a tank driver from the Battle-of-the-Bulge who helped liberate Mauthausen Concentration camp in Germany.